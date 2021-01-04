Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant out due to health and safety protocols

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant brings the ball down court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Brooklyn Nets announced that forward Kevin Durant would not play against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday due to health and safety protocols.

Brooklyn Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Utah:



Durant (health and safety protocols) – OUT



Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL, right knee) – OUT



Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) – OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 4, 2021

The team did not say why Durant was placed under the league’s health and safety protocols.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Durant is expected to quarantine for seven days before he’s eligible to return to the team.

This is part of NBA’s return-to-play process and protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic — with certain people (players, coaches, staffers) quarantining for seven days when exposed. Durant set to be sidelined the next seven days. https://t.co/z05GLC1ZXw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2021

Back in March, Durant and three other Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, Sports Illustrated reported.

Durant played on Sunday against his former teammate Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards on Sunday.