Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant out due to health and safety protocols

Sports




Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant brings the ball down court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Brooklyn Nets announced that forward Kevin Durant would not play against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday due to health and safety protocols.

The team did not say why Durant was placed under the league’s health and safety protocols.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Durant is expected to quarantine for seven days before he’s eligible to return to the team.

Back in March, Durant and three other Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, Sports Illustrated reported.

Durant played on Sunday against his former teammate Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

