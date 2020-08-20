Broadcaster Thom Brennaman removed from NFL broadcasts following homophobic slur

by: Justin Boggs

Thom Brennaman resigns from Cincinnati Reds broadcast booth amid suspension

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been removed from his post as a Fox Sports play by play announcer after a hot microphone caught him saying a homophobic slur on the air during an MLB game on Wednesday.

In a statement, Fox Sports called Brennaman’s comments “unacceptable.”

“FOX Sports is extremely disappointed with Thom Brennaman’s remarks during Wednesday’s Cincinnati Reds telecast. The language used was abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of FOX Sports. As it relates to Brennaman’s FOX NFL role, we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him,” the statement read.

Brennaman said the homophobic slur during Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Reds and Royals. The broadcast was heard on Fox Sports Ohio, which broadcasts most Reds games.

At the start of the fifth inning of Game 2, Brennaman apologized for the slur and was replaced by Jim Day for the remainder of the game. The Reds later issued a statement that Brennaman has been suspended.

