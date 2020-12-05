Book leads No. 2 Irish past Syracuse in home finale

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse Notre Dame Football

Syracuse cornerback Kyle Strickland (22) pressures Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse.

The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback.

The Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC, CFP No. 2) ran their winning streak to 16 games, best on the country, and their home winning streak to 24. Next up for the Irish, who are playing this season in a pandemic as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is the Dec. 19 league championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It will be a rematch against No. 4 Clemson if the Tigers beat Virginia Tech later Saturday.

