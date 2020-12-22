Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to be Auburn Tigers’ head coach

SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 14: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Boise State Broncos refers to his game notes during the 2nd half against the San Diego State Aztecs at SDCCU Stadium on October 14, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be the new head coach at Auburn University.

Auburn has been searching for a new head coach after firing Gus Malzahn last week.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Harsin to the Auburn family. He’s a proven winner whose record speaks for itself,” Auburn athletics director Allen Greene said. “Coach Harsin impressed me with his detailed plan to lead Auburn to consistently compete for championships in the Southeastern Conference. I’m grateful to Gen. Burgess, Quentin Riggins and each member of our advisory committee for their commitment to Auburn during this process. We look forward to welcoming Bryan, Kes and their children to the Plains to introduce them to the Auburn family.”

Harsin compiled a 69-19 record while winning three Mountain West Conference titles at Boise State

Fans were tracking the possible travels of Harsin on Tuesday. This morning, a private jet left Prattsville, Alabama, and touched down in Boise, according to FlightAware. That plane was back en route to a small airport just south of the Auburn campus.