Bills fans are donating to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity after Jackson’s injury

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL playoffs on Saturday night, fans are proving just how generous “Bills Mafia” really is.

After Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to leave Saturday night’s game after suffering a concussion, a Bills fan on Reddit shared that he donated $25 to Jackson’s favorite charity, the Louisville Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

Blessings in a Backpack is a charity that works to feed elementary school children who are in need on weekends.

Back in 2018, Jackson donated $25,000 to the charity which helped start a new program at an elementary school in Louisville, which is where Jackson played in college.

Blessings in a Backpack said that in one day, the organization received over 10,000 donations from Bills fans totaling over $260,000.

Ravens fans took notice of the generosity of Bills fans and thanked them to donate money, with some Baltimore Ravens fans donating money to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

Earlier this year, Bills fans raised more than $1 million for Oishei Children’s Hospital following the death of Patricia Allen, the grandmother of Bills QB Josh Allen. Bills fans initially made donations of $17 — Allen’s uniform number — and their initial generosity inspired enormous donations from others.

Those who would like to donate to the Louisville Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack can do so by clicking here.

This story was originally published by Paul Ross on WKBW in Buffalo.