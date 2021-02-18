Billiards legend Jeanette Lee reveals she has terminal cancer

Famous billiards player Jeanette Lee, who’s known as The Black Widow,” revealed she has terminal cancer.
Lee unveiled that she was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in a statement per the American Poolplayers Association.
“I intend to bring the same resolve I brought to the billiards table to this fight,” said Lee in the statement. “Jim Valvano so eloquently told us to ‘Never give up.’ I owe it to my three young daughters to do exactly that.”
Since her announcement, friends close to Lee have launched a GoFundMe page, which stated doctors informed Lee that she had a few months to a year left to live.
According to The Washington Post, Lee has already undergone chemotherapy and has multiple surgeries to try to slow down the cancer.