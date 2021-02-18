Billiards legend Jeanette Lee reveals she has terminal cancer

FILE – Honoree Jeanette Lee arrives at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s 28th Annual Salute to Women in Sports at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, Monday, Oct. 15, 2007, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Famous billiards player Jeanette Lee, who’s known as The Black Widow,” revealed she has terminal cancer.

Lee unveiled that she was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in a statement per the American Poolplayers Association.

“I intend to bring the same resolve I brought to the billiards table to this fight,” said Lee in the statement. “Jim Valvano so eloquently told us to ‘Never give up.’ I owe it to my three young daughters to do exactly that.”

Since her announcement, friends close to Lee have launched a GoFundMe page, which stated doctors informed Lee that she had a few months to a year left to live.

According to The Washington Post, Lee has already undergone chemotherapy and has multiple surgeries to try to slow down the cancer.