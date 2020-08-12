Big East opts not to play fall sports

Big East Conference Commissioner Val Ackerman speaks to reporters after the remaining NCAA college basketball games in the men’s Big East Conference tournament were cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Big East joined the growing list of conferences not playing sports in the fall.

The conference announced that men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and field hockey won’t be contested.

Georgetown is the defending national champions in men’s soccer.

“This very difficult decision came after an exhaustive review by our Presidents and Athletics Directors and followed consideration of NCAA guidance, COVID-19 case counts and trend lines nationally and in BIG EAST communities, and the many unknowns surrounding testing availability, turnaround time and travel restrictions in our 11 locales,” said BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman. “We take pride in the high-level competition and experiences we provide to our fall sports student-athletes, and we share their deep disappointment that this will not be a normal year. Our plans for men’s and women’s basketball and other sports are unaffected at this time.”

Teams will still be allowed to practice and have team activities that are consistent with individual campus policies.

Men’s and women’s basketball are not affected at this time and will be evaluated at a later point.

“The decision to not hold fall sports competition was not made lightly,” said Chair of the BIG EAST Board of Directors and Villanova University President the Reverend Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD. “Athletics play an integral role in the student, alumni, and fan experience at each of our institutions, and we were all hoping to allow the fall seasons to move forward. However, given the guidance of the BIG EAST COVID-19 Task Force, this decision, while disappointing, was made with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff in mind. The well-being of our community members are, and will continue to be, our priority and focus.”

The conference hopes to resume fall sports sometime in the spring.