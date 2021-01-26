Baseball Hall gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s Curt Schilling pitches against the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of the baseball World Series at Fenway Park in Boston. Like many baseball writers, C. Trent Rosecrans viewed the Hall of Fame vote as a labor of love. The results of the 2021 vote will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, and Rosecrans was not alone in finding the task particularly agonizing this time around. With Schilling’s candidacy now front and center — and Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens still on the ballot as well — voters have had to consider how much a player’s off-field behavior should affect his Hall of Fame chances. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any new players in the class of 2021 after voters decided no one had the merits — on-the-field or off — for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year’s ballot.

Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens were among the closest in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and the trio will have one more chance at the election next year.

It’s the first time the BBWAA didn’t choose anyone since 2013.

Schilling’s on-field accomplishments face little dispute, but Schilling has ostracized himself in retirement by directing hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, journalists, and others.

After receiving word that he did not make it into the HOF, Schilling released a letter he wrote to the members of the HOF saying in part that he would not participate in the final year of voting due to “a group of morally bankrupt frauds another year to lie” about his life.

He finished 16 votes shy in results announced Tuesday.

To be elected, candidates need to receive 75% of the votes to get in. To remain on the ballot for another year, they need to receive 5% of the votes. After 10 years and they are unelected, candidates fall off the ballot.

According to The Associated Press, Bonds (61.8%) and Clemens (61.6%) fell short on their ninth tries on the ballot.