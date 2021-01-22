Barrett scores 28, Knicks beat Warriors for 3rd straight win

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett works against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO — RJ Barrett had a career-high 28 points and the New York Knicks matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games by beating the Golden State Warriors 119-104.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points with five 3-pointers but shot just 9 of 19 as Golden State lacked the same energy it had in a lopsided win against the Spurs a night earlier.

It certainly didn’t help that Draymond Green got ejected late in the first half on a disputed technical when he appeared to be yelling at a teammate.

The game featured a combined 55 personal fouls.