Barlow scores twice to help Red Bulls beat Impact 4-1

HARRISON, N.J. — Tom Barlow scored twice to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Sunday night.

Barlow pulled New York even at 1 in the 14th minute on a well-placed cross from Mandela Egbo and made it 2-1 in the 35th off a back-of-the-heel pass from Daniel Royer.

Royer connected in the 56th, and Kaku in the 57th. Bojan scored for Montreal on a long shot in the fourth minute.

Bojan Krkic scored for Montreal.