Authentic wins 146th running of the Kentucky Derby

Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic heads to the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authentic is the winner of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The Bay Colt held off a surging Tiz the Law down the final stretch Saturday evening.

Authentic’s trainer, Bob Baffert, now has six career Kentucky Derby victories, tying Ben Jones for most of all-time. It’s Baffert’s 16th career triple crown victory, the most of all-time.

It is also Hall of Fame jockey John Velasquez’s third Kentucky Derby win.

This is Authentic’s fourth win in five career races. He finished second at the Santa Anita Derby.

The Kentucky Derby was held at Churchill Downs after being postponed for four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was held without fans in the stands or the infield to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tiz the Law was the favorite to win the race after winning the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown. Saturday’s loss is his first loss since November 2019. He also entered the race as the only horse in the field with four straight victories.

This story was originally published by Eli Gehn at WLEX.

