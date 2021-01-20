Atlanta Dream close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA

Sports

by: Scripps National & The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kelly Loeffler

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., waits to do a television interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s contentious stint as a WNBA owner.

The league said in a statement that a sale of the franchise was close to being finalized.

Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dream players released a unified signed statement last summer, over Loeffler’s objections, saying the team supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Atlanta Constitution newspaper reports the Dream have lost $2 million each of the past two years.

Loeffler is a Republican who was appointed to her Georgia Senate seat by President Donald Trump. She lost a runoff election to Democrat Raphael Warnock.

