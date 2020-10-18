Arozarena, Rays top Astros 4-2 in Game 7, reach World Series

Tampa Bay Rays Randy Arozarena celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two run home run against Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) during the first inning in Game 7 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — Remarkable rookie Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer to set a postseason record, 36-year-old Charlie Morton was brilliant against his former team, and the Tampa Bay Rays reached the World Series for the second time by beating the Houston Astros 4-2 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

The Rays advance to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves in the World Series in Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday night.

Game 7 of the NLCS is Sunday night.

Tampa Bay’s only other World Series appearance was in 2008, when it lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.