Army beats Navy 15-0 at first game at West Point since 1943

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Navy Army Football

Navy quarterback Xavier Arline (7) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Tyhier Tyler scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, the Army defense stoned Navy with a brilliant goalline stand in the third, and the Black Knights beat their archrival 15-0 on Saturday at fog-shrouded Michie Stadium.

It was the first game between the teams at West Point since 1943.

It was moved from its customary site in Philadelphia because COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania would not have allowed the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend.

The Black Knights (8-2) have won four of five against Navy (3-7) but they had lost all three games played at West Point to the Midshipmen.

Navy won the previous encounter at Michie Stadium 13-0 in 1943 during World War II and still lead the series 61-53-7.

