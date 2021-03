FILE – This Dec. 9, 2017, file photo shows Army’s Ahmad Bradshaw holding up the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy after Army defeated Navy in an NCAA college football game in Philadelphia. Army coach Jeff Monken is focused on one thing _ capturing the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. The Black Knights can take the first step toward winning the coveted hardware, emblematic of supremacy among the three service academies, when Air Force visits Michie Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Jakobi Buchanan scored on a 1-yard run with 73 seconds left and Army rallied past Air Force 10-7 to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the ninth time.

Arik Smith’s interception on a deflected pass sealed it. Quinn Maretzki kicked a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter for Army’s other points.

Haaziq Daniels found Kyle Patterson for a 10-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter for Air Force.