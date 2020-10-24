Army accepts bid to Independence Bowl

Army’s Jabari Moore prepares to run a play during an NCAA football game against UTSA on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army has accepted a bid to play in the Independence Bowl, becoming the first team in the country to gain a spot in the postseason.

West Point announced the bid after the Black Knights beat Mercer to improve to 6-1.

The Black Knights are slated to face a Pac-12 Conference foe in the Shreveport, Louisiana, bowl game.

The Pac-12 begins its truncated season Nov. 7.

The date of the Independence Bowl will be announced later.

