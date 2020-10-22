AP sources: Raiders place 5 more players on COVID-19 list

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
The Las Vegas Raiders have placed four starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were determined to be close contacts with a teammate who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two people familiar with the moves confirmed that Abram, Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson, and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list because of high-risk contact with right tackle Trent Brown.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves haven’t been announced.
The league also moved the Raiders game this week against Tampa Bay from prime time to the afternoon.