AP sources: Raiders place 5 more players on COVID-19 list

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Oakland, Calif. The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test. The Raiders held practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 without their starting five as they prepare for Sundayâ€™s home game against Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed four starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were determined to be close contacts with a teammate who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two people familiar with the moves confirmed that Abram, Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson, and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list because of high-risk contact with right tackle Trent Brown.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves haven’t been announced.

The league also moved the Raiders game this week against Tampa Bay from prime time to the afternoon.