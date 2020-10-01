AP source: 76ers set to hire Rivers as new coach

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers watches during the second quarter of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Rivers to become their new coach. Rivers reached a deal Thursday to become the latest coach to try to lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Sixers had not formally announced the move. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Doc Rivers to become their coach.

According to ESPN, Rivers agreed to a 5-year deal with the 76ers.

Rivers reached the deal Thursday to become the latest coach to try and lead the franchise to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Sixers had not formally announced the move.

According to CBS Sports, Rivers will serve strictly as head coach.

He served as the senior vice president of basketball operations while with the Clippers, CBS Sports reported.

Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the Sixers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Rivers was fired about two weeks after the Los Angeles Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to Denver in the Western Conference semifinals.