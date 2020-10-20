Announcers Joe Buck, Troy Aikman reportedly caught on hot mic calling out stadium flyovers

Broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were reportedly captured on a hot mic Sunday before the Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game criticizing and mocking the stadium flyover at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were reportedly captured on a hot mic Sunday before the Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game criticizing and mocking the stadium flyover at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

According to a video obtained by Defector Media, the broadcasters wondered why a flyover was happening at all, with the stadium being filled at 25% capacity.

According to CNN, Aikman was heard saying on the clip that the flyover wouldn’t happen on a Kamala-Biden ticket.

Aikman took to Twitter on Tuesday to discuss his comments.

“I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life,” Aikman tweeted.

The Washington Post reported that it costs about $60,000 per hour for a squadron of fighter jets to fly ceremonially.