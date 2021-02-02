Angels suspend Mickey Callaway after behavior allegations

FILE – In this Sunday, April 28, 2019, file photo, then-New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway stands by the dugout before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field, in New York. Callaway, former manager of the New York Mets and current Los Angeles Angels pitching coach, “aggressively pursued” several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos, The Athletic reported Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been suspended by the Los Angeles Angels after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.

The Angels announced their decision a day after the allegations against the former New York Mets manager appeared in a report by The Athletic.

Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey says the team “will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation.”

The five women who spoke to The Athletic on condition of anonymity gave detailed accounts of multiple instances of aggressive, inappropriate acts by Callaway over five years while he was employed by three teams.

According to The Associated Press, since Callaway has denied wrongdoing he cannot be fired for cause under California’s labor law without an investigation being conducted.

Callaway joined the Angels in October 2019 three weeks after being fired by the Mets.

According to The AP, Callaway solicited nude photos, sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to the women via email, text, or social media.