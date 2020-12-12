Ambrosio rallies Rutgers past Maryland 27-24 in OT season finale

Rutgers kicker Valentino Ambrosio (1), with Zach Feagles holding, attempts a field goal as Maryland’s Lavonte Gater rushes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Ambrosio missed the kick. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Valentino Ambrosio kicked the tying field goal at the end of regulation and accounted for the only points in overtime with a 42-yarder to help Rutgers rally past error-prone Maryland 27-24.

Bo Melton scored two touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights, who trailed twice in the fourth quarter before coming back.

Rutgers had lost five of six before salvaging this one.

Backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski moved the Scarlet Knights 61 yards to set up a 39-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio on the final play of the fourth quarter.