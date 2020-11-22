Allen, Herbert propel Chargers to 34-28 victory over Jets

New York Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt, bottom, pulls on the jersey of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen after a catch by Allen during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

INGLEWOOD, Calif.— Keenan Allen set a Chargers franchise record with 16 receptions, Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns and Los Angeles held on for a 34-28 victory over the winless New York Jets to snap a three-game losing streak.

The prolific-catch day helped Allen tie Antonio Brown as the fastest to reach 600 receptions. Both reached it in their 96th career game.

It is also Allen’s sixth game with 13 or more receptions which is the most by a player in NFL history.

The Jets meanwhile continued their worst start in franchise history.

