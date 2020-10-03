Alexandru Mitrita scores twice, NYCFC beats Inter Miami 3-2

Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzales Pirez (26) attempts a shot on the goal as New York City FC defender Maxime Chanot (4) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Alexandru Mitrita scored twice in the first half to lead New York City FC to a 3-2 victory over Inter Miami.

Mitrita scored in the fourth and 43rd minute and Anton Tinnerholm struck in the 35th for NYCFC.

Alexander Ring assisted on all three goals.

Mitrita has four goals in his last two games.

Lewis Morgan scored both Miami goals, in the 27th minute and again in the 38th to tie the match at 2.

New York City (7-6-2) has won consecutive games since a loss to Toronto 1-0 on Sept. 23 snapped a six-game unbeaten streak.

Inter Miami (3-10-2) has lost three straight.

