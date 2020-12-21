Alabama, Notre Dame game moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

FILE – A sign promoting the Rose Bowl Game is seen outside the Rose Bowl Stadium Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt. A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses’ request was denied earlier this week. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

For the first time in 78 years, the Rose Bowl will not be played in Pasadena, California.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame would be relocated from the Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, due to California’s ban on fans being allowed at live sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic.

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock made the announcement Saturday in a press release after the Tournament of Roses.

Hancock said the committee mutually agreed to relocate the game to the Dallas Cowboys home stadium amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Southern California.

“We know that the decision was not an easy one to make,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director. “While we remain confident that a game could have been played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as evident in the other collegiate and professional games taking place in the region, the projection of COVID-19 cases in the region has continued on an upward trend.”

According to the press release, the State of California would not make a notable exception for player guests at the game, requesting in November and December that the state create a “special exception” to allow players’ parents to attend the game. Both requests were denied.

According to the press release, it hasn’t been determined if the semifinal game will be called the Rose Bowl because the City of Pasadena owns the game’s rights.