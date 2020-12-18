Al Michaels to miss ‘Sunday Night Football’ due to ‘COVID-19 safety protocol’

FILE – Al Michaels, play-by-play voice for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, works on the sideline before an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, NBCUniversal announced that Michaels will not work on “Sunday Night Football” because he had not been cleared to work the game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants “in accordance with NBCUniversal COVID-19 safety protocols.” (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Broadcaster Al Michaels will not be calling Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants and will be replaced by Mike Tirico due to “COVID-19 safety protocols.”

According to a press release, NBCUniversal said they pulled Michaels from working the game because he wasn’t cleared to work “in accordance with NBCUniversal COVID-19 safety protocols.”

In the statement, Michaels said “feels great” and had “no symptoms.” “I feel great, I have no symptoms, and my temperature this morning was 97.5. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible,” Michaels said.

According to NBCUniversal, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya were cleared and will appear with Tirico on the broadcast.

With Tirico moving to Sunday’s game, Joe Davis will replace Tirico for the play-by-play for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, according to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand.

Tirico, who typically hosts the pregame show “Sunday Night Football,” will be replaced by Liam McHugh on “Football Night in America,” according to the news release.