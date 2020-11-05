Air Force game at Army postponed due to COVID

FILE – The Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, awarded annually to the team with the best record in games involving Navy, Army, and Air Force. On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, Air Force postponed its game against Army scheduled for Saturday at West Point, New York, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and the surrounding community. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

The service academy game between Air Force and Army scheduled for Saturday at West Point, New York, was postponed Thursday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and the surrounding community.

“We are disappointed to postpone this game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff, and the community continues to be our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” Air Force Falcons Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said in a press release. “Due to the upward trends in our COVID numbers across the campus, we have paused all intercollegiate team activities.”

The Falcons can win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with a win over Army. Air Force began the round-robin competition between the service academies with a 40-7 win over Navy on Oct. 3.

The winning academy goes to the White House to receive the coveted trophy from the President.

According to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel, this marks the seventh college football game this week to be postponed or canceled due to COVID.

The schools are working to reschedule the game.