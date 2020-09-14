After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the full Council of Presidents and Chancellors heard from all the subcommittees of the conference’s Return to Competition Task Force over two and half hours.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its return to competition plans public.

The person said the meeting broke up without the presidents and chancellors voting and with no set plans for them to reconvene.

According to Yahoo!’s Pete Thamel, a vote is likely to come by Tuesday.

And if the Big Ten does decide to play football, they’re looking at starting Oct. 17, Thamel reported.