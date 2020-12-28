After collapsing during game, Florida’s Keyontae Johnson working as coach amid recovery

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is back with the team and working as a coach in practice, coach Mike White said Monday.

“We’re really thankful to everyone, really globally, for all the prayers for Keyontae’s family,” said White.

White thanked the medical professionals at Tallahassee Memorial and Shands for the care Johnson received after he collapsed during the UF game at Florida State University.

White also said he could not and would not discuss any of Johnson’s previous or current medical records.

While the cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been disclosed, the University of Florida and SEC has conducted heart screenings on athletes who have been infected with COVID-19.The Associated Press previously reported that Johnson was among a group of UF athletes who tested positive for the virus.

Concerns over the coronavirus’ effects on the heart has Kentucky coach John Calipari concerned.

“I would hope if there is something related to COVID, they’d let us all know because I have a couple kids that had it earlier,” Calipari said, according to the Courier Journal. “…If it has something to do with COVID, I would say every coach in the country would like to know if it did.”

“We’ve had 15 days off…we’re extremely grateful @Keyontae is doing well.”



Hear more from @MikeWhiteUF & today’s press conference >> https://t.co/kYsTQJoT5G pic.twitter.com/ZfdT5L6vi3 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 28, 2020

