Actor Ryan Reynolds looking to invest in Welsh soccer club

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be getting into the soccer business. Wrexham is a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer.
It has revealed that Reynolds and McElhenney are the “two extremely well-known individuals” the club has previously said are interested in investing 2 million pounds ($2.5 million).
Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies.
McElhenney is a friend of Reynolds. He is an actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
Wrexham has been a fan-owned clubs since 2011. Members of its supporters trust voted at a special general meeting in favor of allowing talks to start with Reynolds and McElhenney.
I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020