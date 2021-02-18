ACC not selling tickets to its men’s, women’s basketball tournaments

Wake Forest forward Ody Oguama (33) fouls Duke forward Matthew Hurt (21) on a rebound attempt during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Wintson-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, Pool)

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced tickets to its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would not be made available to the public due to COVID-19.

The league announced the news in a statement Thursday, stating that those allowed in attendance to the March Madness tournaments in Greensboro, North Carolina, would be limited to family and guests of team personnel.

The ACC said the 15 schools would continue to follow the league’s Medical Advisory Report’s policies and protocols.

The league said masks are required to be worn by everyone in the facility.

The women’s tournament happens March 3-7, while the men’s tournament occurs March 9-13.