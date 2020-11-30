49ers to play next two home games in Arizona after local COVID-19 ordinances pushed them out

A view of the University of Phoenix Stadium with the roof open during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 19-6. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, AZ — It’s official: The San Francisco 49ers will play their next two home games in Arizona after local COVID-19 restrictions prevented them from playing at their home field.

“The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona,” the 49ers said Monday in a statement.

Over the weekend, California’s Santa Clara County announced a number of new COVID-19 restrictions, which banned all sports — professional, collegiate, and youth — and required people to quarantine for two weeks if they traveled 150 miles away.

Levi’s Stadium, home to the 49ers, is located in Santa Clara County.

“The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games,” the Arizona Cardinals said in a statement.

The Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 6. Previously, the team announced that no fans aside from a limited number of staff and players’ families would be allowed inside the stadium.

The 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills in Arizona on Monday, Dec. 7, and will then host the Washington Football Team there on Dec. 13.

This story was originally published by KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.