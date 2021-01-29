3 community ‘heroes’ to serve as honorary Super Bowl captains, participate in coin toss

TAMPA, Fla. — Three “heroes” who have served as leaders in their communities during the coronavirus pandemic will be honorary captains during Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

The NFL announced this week that veteran James Martin, educator Trimaine Davis and nurse manager Suzie Dorner will participate in the official on-field coin toss ceremony before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs face off.

The NFL says all Martin, Davis and Dorner were selected because of their dedication and selfless commitment to helping others. They’ll represent the thousands of veterans, educators and health care works who continue to care for, heal and support those in need amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Before the honorary captains are recognized on the field, the NFL says presidential inaugural poet Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem about the three individuals in recognition of their impact during an unprecedented year.

“We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”

The NFL filmed the three captains being surprised with the news. Watch them here: Martin, Davis, and Dorner.

Click here to learn more about the “heroes.”

