2 Kansas City Chiefs players land on COVID-19 reserve list days before Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) prepares to hike the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than a week before Super Bowl LV kicks off in Tampa Bay, the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom large.

On Monday, ESPN senior NFL writer Adam Schefter tweeted that two Kansas City Chiefs players, wide receiver Damarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore have been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The designation was due to possible exposure to a close contact.

The pair now enter a protocol that could still leave them in position to play Sunday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said none of the players have tested positive for the virus. If the two continue to test negative they should be able to play Sunday.

