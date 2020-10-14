17-year-old Caden Clark scores again as Red Bulls draw with Toronto 1-1

Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo, left, controls the ball as New York Red Bulls’ Kyle Duncan defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Teenager Caden Clark scored in the 77th minute in just his second MLS game, helping the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with MLS-leading Toronto FC.

Clark fended off Marky Delgado and fired a shot from distance that beat diving goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

Clark, a 17-year-old who signed with the Red Bulls early Saturday, also scored in the Red Bulls’ 1-0 win over the Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Clark is the fifth-youngest player to score in his debut.

Toronto, which had won five in a row, stretched its unbeaten streak to eight.