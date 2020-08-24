13,000 fans allowed at Miami Dolphins home opener, team says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Miami Dolphins will have some fans cheering them in person when they kick off their season.

On Monday, the team announced that 13,000 fans would be allowed at the Sept. 20 home opener when they take on the Buffalo Bills.

“When we started the process back in March of exploring what a socially-distanced stadium could look like, we made the health and safety of everyone the first priority; knowing that if we felt that we couldn’t make it safe, we simply wouldn’t have fans,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel in a press release. “We’re happy that our elected officials recognize the attention to detail and diligence that we’ve put into creating a safe environment and that they made the decision to move forward with a 13,000-capacity stadium at this time.”

In a series of tweets, the team showed off how they are preparing for fans during the coronavirus pandemic: staggered gate entry, entry times listed on tickets, and fans being released one row at a time at the end of the game.

Upon arrival, fans will have staggered gate entry with entry times listed on their game ticket. Tickets are touchless entry. pic.twitter.com/m91gfXCzbC — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2020

The bathrooms will all have contactless toilets and faucets, the team said.

At the conclusion of each event at @HardRockStadium, ushers will release individual rows to help ensure social distancing. pic.twitter.com/H7jshNXRA5 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2020

The team also has the Hard Rock Stadium will be set up for social distancing.

To ensure social distancing in the seating bowl, @HardRockStadium now has socially distanced seating clusters. pic.twitter.com/s8v7o1mLU3 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2020

When it comes to food, the team says fans will have the option to order it through the team’s app.

All fans will have the option to order food through the Dolphins app and receive SMS notifications when their order is ready to be picked up. pic.twitter.com/6Ebr0sq1eW — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2020

The Dolphins are one of few teams with fans at its season opener, with many teams starting their season without fans in attendance.