Send your Valentine 50 roses for just $55

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Have a special someone you’d like to spoil on Valentine’s Day? If you’ve always wanted to surprise your loved one with an armful of roses but the price tag broke your heart, then we have wonderful news for you — Costco’s sale on roses is back!

Even if you shop around for a deal for Valentine’s Day, picking up a dozen roses at your local florist or online can cost upwards of $100 due to heavy demand. Costco’s sale lets you not only beat the rush but also save a lot of money on 50 beautiful blooms.

From now through Feb. 9 (or while supplies last), Costco is taking pre-orders for Valentine’s Day 50-rose bunches for just $54.99. With the discount, you’re only paying $1.10 per rose! The price also includes shipping and handling. The roses will come in two boxes filled with 25 roses each. A vase is not included in this deal.

If you’re not a member, you’ll have to pay Costco’s 5% non-member fee, which will bring the big bouquet up to $57.74 — still a steal for 50 roses.

You can choose from eight different colors: traditional red, purple, yellow, white, red and white, bi-color red, hot pink and light pink, and quad-color roses — red, white, light pink and hot pink.

Once you choose your Valentine’s favorite hues, you can write a personalized gift message to tuck into the bouquet.

Then, all you need to do is decide when you want the flowers to arrive. It’s important to know that deliveries will take place between Feb. 9 and Feb. 12 for this Valentine’s Day deal. So plan for your gift to be an early holiday celebration. Customers cannot change or cancel an order once it is placed with Costco because of the high volume of shipments they’re anticipating.

If you want your roses delivered by Feb. 12, then you must order by 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Feb. 9.

Costco also advises that many of their roses ship in bud form. So, they will need to sit in water for two to three days before they fully bloom. But with early arrival, that means the roses could reach peak bloom by Feb. 14.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.