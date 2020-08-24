Unemployed New Yorkers to get extra $300 per week under FEMA grant

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved New York for a grant that will allow the state to pay out hundreds of additional benefits a week to unemployed residents.

Unemployed New Yorkers will get $300 extra a week under the Lost Wages Assistance program. The program will be retroactive to the beginning of August, a Department of Labor spokesperson said.

“We are diligently working to update our systems so we can administer the Lost Wages Assistance program and deliver supplemental benefits to New Yorkers as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump made up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund available for people who lost wages because of the pandemic. States are required to apply for the benefits.

“FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans,” the agency stated.

