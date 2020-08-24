Gyms across NY reopen Monday as NYC waits until September

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Many gyms across New York state can reopen Monday, as long as they follow strict new guidelines Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier in August.

However this will not include gyms in New York City, which will continue to wait until September to reopen, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mayor said last week that NYC gyms won’t reopen before Sept. 2, citing that the city’s priority for reopening inspections will be for schools and child-care centers.

According to Cuomo, local authorities must inspect gyms before they open or within two weeks of when they open.

Gyms opening in other NY regions Monday can do so only at 33% capacity, the governor advised, and masks must be mandated at all times.

Gym-goers must sign in with contact info and a health screening, and classes are to be by reservation or appointment only.

Classes will be allowed but capacity will be caped at a number that can facilitate the mandatory minimum 6-feet social distancing, and not more than 33% of a typical class size.

Additionally, the gyms’ air handling and HVAC systems must meet new standards for ventilation and mitigation.

Cleaning and disinfecting supplies must be available to customers, and shared and rental equipment must be cleaned after every use. Staff must also be available to clean equipment between uses.

Water bottle refilling stations are permitted, but not shared water fountains.

Gyms have been shut down since March in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The fitness centers were among the entities excluded from Phase 4 of the state’s reopening.

Many gym owners had argued their facilities are clean and safe for their members and employees, and over 1,000 of those gyms even filed a lawsuit to demand a reopening.