NYC schools PPE, cleaning supplies and safety — by the numbers

NEW YORK CITY — With less than a month left until New York City schools open for the start of the academic year, Mayor Bill de Blasio offered an update on Monday about what the city is doing to protect students and staff from COVID-19.

Speaking during a coronavirus briefing, the mayor said schools will receive a bulk supply of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies before the year starts and additional supplies will be provided throughout the year as needed.

The mayor also announced a new hotline for principals to call to expedite the delivery of PPE and cleaning supplies.

“Whatever our schools need, they will have,” de Blasio said.

Here’s a breakdown of the city’s PPE and cleaning supplies stockpile as well as other health and safety preparations, according to the mayor’s office.

Supplies



4 million face masks

3.5 million bottles of hand sanitizer

80,000 canisters of disinfectant wipes

Cleaning



7,350 maintenance workers will clean high-touch zones multiple times per day and disinfect all buildings after school.

3,750 electrostatic sprayers enable staff to efficiently disinfect surfaces with zero physical contact.

Safety signage



210,000 signs are being put up throughout schools to encourage social distancing and good hygiene.

HVAC equipment



All buildings have been surveyed for maximum ventilation.

Rooms without adequate ventilation will not be used by students and staff.