Crunch Fitness CEO explains new safety protocols and gym reopening plans

NEW YORK — Gyms were supposed to reopen as part of New York’s Phase 4 but were held bad out of precaution.

That’s not stopping area gyms and fitness chains from working to implement new standards and protocols to ensure the safety of their members when they are finally given the green light to reopen.

Crunch Fitness CEO Keith Wort spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to explain why he thinks gyms aren’t part of the problem, but part of the solution.

Plus, the fitness boss explains Crunch’s reopening plans and new measures it’s taking to keep people safe while getting in shape.