Career tips from a dynamic mother-daughter duo amid COVID-19

NEW YORK — The coronavirus pandemic has forced unemployment in the United States to reach an all-time high. Now, several Americans have had trouble looking for a new job.

One mother-daughter duo said not all hope is lost.

Edith Cooper and Jordan Taylor Co-founders of Medley, shared their experiences with PIX11 on establishing a company together and provided much needed tips on how to keep your career moving forward during this tough time.

The mother-daughter duo of the life and career coaching service also described why it’s important to have honest and intentional conversations with your future employer.