Don’t wait until the new year to search for a new job, say experts

Is getting a new job on the top of your holiday wish list this year? Well, experts say, December is actually one of the best times to look for a job.

“We’re hearing from many hiring managers that they will still be working to fill their positions over the next couple of weeks,” said Robert Half senior regional president Karen Policastro.

Policastro says now is as good a time as any to put yourself out there, especially in this highly-competitive job market.

“Make sure you are extremely active over the holidays because many hiring and decision makers want to be able to have their staff filled and complete and hit the ground running come January,” said Policastro.

And now, nine months into the pandemic, the job fields that are hiring are a little different.

“We’ve seen an influx in accounts payable clerks, collections clerks, HR positions. Surprisingly, we have a lot of human resource positions come through,” said Policastro.

She says with so many people working from home, help desk positions and customer service positions are also in high demand.

“Companies have had to shift and be extremely flexible due to the pandemic. And these positions have definitely become more in demand,” said Policastro.

And if you’re one of the millions of service industry workers who have lost their jobs or have had your hours cut, these could potentially be great jobs.

“If you’ve been in the restaurant industry, you definitely have customer service skills. So, cater your resume and/or online profile, cover letter, to really highlight the customer experience that you were able to provide,” said Policastro.

Policastro also says a lot of companies are looking to hire temporary or contract positions, especially while they’re remote. So, think about those options as well. A lot of places are posting job openings on sites like LinkedIn. Make sure your profile is up to date and says, “Available Immediately”.

