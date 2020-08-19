How Citymeals on Wheels is fighting food insecurity in NYC amid pandemic

Doing What’s Right

by: , Veronica Rosario

Posted:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Citymeals on Wheels has added 3,000 recipients to its weekend meal program as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The organization has also served an additional 34,000 older New Yorkers in recent months, many of whom were not home-bound before the crisis but are now at-risk for hunger as they stay inside.

Executive Director Beth Shapiro told the PIX11 Morning News how they’re keeping up with the demand and why they provide many New Yorkers more than just food.

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Citymeals on Wheels has delivered more than one million meals to New York City’s vulnerable elderly population.

As the designated emergency responder for the city’s seniors, Citymeals on Wheels has been working on the frontlines of the pandemic to ensure home-delivered meals continue uninterrupted.

