Chef Kelvin Fernandez teams with NY Common Pantry to fight food insecurity in NYC

Doing What’s Right

by: , , Veronica Rosario

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The number of New Yorkers who will struggle to put food on the table this year is larger than the entire population of the city of San Francisco.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, New York Common Pantry has distributed over 2.7 million meals, served over 40,000 households, helped over 125,000 individuals and gained over 3,500 new clients.

Celebrity chef and New York native Kelvin Fernandez has teamed with the organization to help spread the love and support in the Bronx and parts of Manhattan.

Chef Kelvin, who cooks for fellow NYC natives Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, has partnered with NY Common Pantry for Hunger Awareness Month, creating healthy dishes that are budget-conscious, just like he does on his web series, Kelvin’s Kitchen.

NY Common Pantry is located in Bronx and Harlem and has 100 off-site affiliates. Head to their website for more information or to donate to their cause.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback