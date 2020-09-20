Americans remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg this weekend in Washington and beyond

People gather at the Supreme Court building on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C. after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Setting aside her recent ascent to pop culture stardom, the impact that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had on women was profound, and spanned age groups and backgrounds.

As a litigator who fought tenaciously for the courts to recognize equal rights for women, one case at a time, and later as the second woman to sit on the hallowed bench of the Supreme Court, Ginsburg left a legacy of achievement in gender equality that had many women grasping for words this weekend to describe her significance to them.

“For the first time I felt the Constitution was written for me,” said feminist leader Gloria Steinem.

Outside of Washington, Ginsburg’s memory was honored in other ways, including in many media representations.

Across television and streaming services, the life and legacy of the Notorious RBG became front and center.

The CNN Films documentary “RBG” will air Sunday; it received surprising box office success when it was released in 2018, and was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars.

It will also be available for streaming on several platforms.

A 2018 biopic focused on Ginsburg’s law school years and early legal career — “On the Basis of Sex” — is available for streaming or purchase.

A new Time magazine cover will feature Ginsburg for an October double issue presenting the 2020 Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. It will include a special tribute to the justice.

Corey Crockett contributed.