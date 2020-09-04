This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Show your support by taking a simple challenge to eat 30 healthy foods in 30 days. One in 9 men may get prostate cancer in their lifetimes. For people who are African American, that number increases by 76%.

According to the Prostate Cancer Awareness foundation, 30% of cancer is preventable with lifestyle factors. Eating healthy and exercising can prevent any number of chronic diseases, and in some cases, like diabetes, it can even help reverse some of the most dangerous effects.

Whether you or someone you love had been affected by prostate cancer — or if you just want to learn the principles of a healthy lifestyle — you can join in the challenge this September.

With the #EatItToBeatIt Challenge, you can learn more about the healthy foods to keep in your diet during Prostate Cancer Awareness month.

Who can participate? ANYONE. By participating you spread the word and create awareness not just of how lifestyle changes can help men with prostate cancer, but everyone.

Where does this take place? Cook it in your kitchen and put it out on your social media page.

How does it work? The Prostate Cancer Foundation has a published a list of 95 health friendly foods to foster good health. For the 30 days of September, they have picked 30 foods to focus on.

