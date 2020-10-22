Huge Pillsbury cookie dough variety pack is just $5.98

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Coinciding with cookie baking season, Sam’s Club has an amazing deal on ready-to-bake treats: For under $6, you can get a huge Pillsbury variety pack with enough dough to make 60 cookies.

The Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Fall Cookie Variety Pack ($5.98 at Sam’s Club) comes with 24 chocolate chip cookies, 24 sugar cookies and 12 pumpkin cookies.

No measuring or mixing is required; just pop the refrigerated dough sections in the oven and you’ve got fresh, warm cookies within minutes. The chocolate chip and sugar cookies bake in about 10 to 14 minutes, while the pumpkin ones require a little more time, about 14 to 18 minutes.

Of course, you could also dress the cookies up a little by decorating the sugar cookies with some icing and sprinkles. Or, for the pumpkin cookies, add some chocolate chips or chocolate chunks and nuts and you’ve got gourmet goods. (Sorry cookie dough lovers, the box doesn’t recommend eating the dough raw!)

The back of the box also comes with some decadent recipes, like Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirled Cheesecake Bars that calls for a hazelnut spread and cream cheese as well as the chocolate chip cookie dough. Or, you could use the sugar cookies for “Easy Dipped Sugar Cookie Sticks” that are dipped in a candy coating and decorating sugar and are easy for kids to make.

If you want even more baking inspiration, Pillsbury has 35 ideas for how you can use sugar cookie dough, with recipes for cookies, dessert bars, pies, cookie cups, cakes and muffins. includes tutorials for a five-ingredient caramel crumble bar that’s great for fall as well as mini fruit pizzas.

You can buy the Pillsbury variety pack in-store or online. The deal equals out to be about 10 cents per cookie!

Love cookies? Sam’s Club also has an Oreo variety pack ($11.98) with Double Stuf Oreo and Gingerbread Oreos. The variety pack comes with 45 packages, each containing two cookies.

