Photo storage cases are on sale for $12 at Michaels, regularly priced at $42

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

In this age of cell phones and tablets, many of us don’t have as many printed photos around. But if you still love getting prints or are organizing old family photos, it’s important to have a safe place to keep them. And now through Jan. 30, Michaels has a deal that will help you do just that — Simply Tidy photo cases are up to 70% off!

While there are a few on sale, the best deal you’ll find is on the Simply Tidy 16-count photo case in rainbow or clear for $12.59. Regularly $41.99, you’ll save $29.40.

The acid-free box holds up to 1,600 4-by-6-inch photos in 16 cases to organize and protect your photos. Each small case holds up to 100 photos, so you can sort them into 16 different categories to make them easy to find later. The box also features a snap-tight buckle to make sure they all stay in place and a handle for easy transporting.

Of course, you can use the storage case for things other than photos as well, like craft supplies, embellishments, stamps and stamp pads, stickers and even small toys, like Lego bricks.

If the containers are in stock at your local store, you can choose free store pick-up and avoid shipping costs. If not, they will ship free on orders of $59 or more.

Also on sale are a few smaller containers, like this 5-by-7 photo case that holds 100 photos for $2.39 (save $1.60), and this memory box that holds 1,000 photos or can be used for DVDs or CDs.

There is also a smaller version of the largest storage box that includes six small storage boxes and holds up to 600 5-by-7 photos. Regularly $19.99, this one is on sale for $11.99, a savings of $8.

If you have a lot of 4-by-6 photos — and I mean a lot — you can also get an eight-pack of the large storage box. The eight-pack costs $103.36, still $12.59 each, and will hold a total of 12,800 photos.

Do you have some photos you’d love to get organized?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.