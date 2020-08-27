Pedigree is reimbursing pet owners for their adoption fees

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Adopting a dog is already a rewarding experience — for you and your new furry friend alike — but Pedigree is rewarding pet owners even further with a new loyalty program.

To help encourage more pet adoptions, the dog food brand has announced it will cover the adoption fees (up to $200) for new pet parents who adopt a dog and purchase two bags of Pedigree food (15 pounds or more) between now and Oct. 31.

To join the new One True Loyalty Program, simply adopt a dog from a local authorized shelter in the U.S. and purchase two bags of the dog food before Oct. 31. Be sure to save your receipt, then visit Pedigree’s website to submit your receipts and proof of adoption.

You will receive an email approval with a link to select a format for adoption fee reimbursement, which will either be via PayPal or a physical check in the mail.

“There are so many loyalty programs out there that take months of purchasing to receive a small reward, but when we think of loyalty, our minds go straight to dogs,” Melodie Bolin, marketing director at Mars Petcare said in a press release.

“Nothing compares to the loyalty of our four-legged friends and the positivity and love they bring to our homes.”

If you’ve been considering adopting a new companion while we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone.

A recent survey from pet food company FreshPet found that 83% of pet parents in the U.S. said spending time with their cat and/or dog during lockdown improved their mood more than online shopping or spending time with a significant other.

If you need help finding a shelter pet available for adoption in your area, the websites Petfinder and Adopt-a-Pet are good places to start looking for your new best friend.

In other pet-related giveaway news, Dogtrader is giving away dog vests made of lint-roller material now through Sept. 14. To enter, just head to the website and fill out the form. As part of this program, Dogtrader will also donate funds to Adopt-a-Pet to help shelter dogs find their way to loving homes.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.