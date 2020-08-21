Peaches recalled at Aldi and Target stores

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Due to a multistate salmonella outbreak potentially linked to fresh peaches from Wawoma Packing Co. sold at Aldi and Target, a recall of affected items is underway.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Wawoma-brand peaches were identified as the likely source of infection. The peaches were sold at Aldi stores in multiple states from June 1, 2020 through the present.

The recalled Aldi items include two-pound bags of Wawona Peaches with the UPC code 033383322001, two-pound bags of organic peaches with the UPC code 849315000400 and loose bulk peaches.

The recalled items at Target are as follows:

Peaches sold per pound: Target item number 267-03-4038 and UPC 492670340386

Peach sold “by the each”: Target item number 266-03-0010 and UPC 204038000005

Two-pound bags of peaches: Target item number 266-03-0002 and UPC 033383322056

Two-pound bag organic peaches: Target item number 267-50-4044 and UPC 849315000400

White peach sold per pound: Target number 267-03-4405 and UPC 492670344056

If you purchased the affected peaches, you should throw them away. If you are unsure of the brand of your peaches, you should also dispose of them as a precaution.

You should also carefully clean and sanitize surfaces that the peaches may have come in contact with, including cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators and storage bins.

The peaches were shipped to stores in the following states: Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

As of August 19, 68 people from nine states have been sickened with an Salmonella enteritidis infection traced to the peaches, and 14 have been hospitalized. So far, no deaths have been reported.

Both Target and Aldi are voluntarily recalling the peaches and are in the process of removing the peaches from their stores. The Minnesota Board of Health reports that other retail stores may have also been affected.

Salmonella infection may cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, and illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment. Children under the age of 5, adults 65 years and older and those with compromised immunity are most vulnerable to severe illness.

If you are experiencing symptoms and think you may have been exposed, you should contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

